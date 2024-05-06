Livingston County shares recent arrests and reports, Apr 22-May 3

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) has released a summary of recent incident reports, arrests, and citations. This report includes details about traffic violations, medical calls, thefts, and other notable occurrences that have taken place in the area.

Incident Reports:

April 29: LCSO received a report of trespassing and property damage in the 19000 block of Highway 312. An incident report was completed to be kept on file for the reporting party.

April 26: LCSO took a report of stealing occurring in the 20000 block of Highway 200. The victim reported that cash was missing from one of their vehicles, and the investigation continues.

April 25: LCSO responded to the intersection of Highway 236 and Highway 277 for a reported motor vehicle accident. However, the accident was determined to have occurred in Linn County and was referred to the Missouri State Highway Patrol for investigation.

April 25: LCSO responded to the 300 block of East Jackson Street in Chillicothe to assist with a medical call. The deputy cleared shortly afterward to handle a pending county call.

Arrests:

April 25: A deputy took Colby Jackson, 34, of Chillicothe into custody at Livingston County Associate Court to serve a 5-day jail sentence for animal neglect in Case #23LV-CR00475. Jackson was transported to the Caldwell County Detention Center to serve her time.

April 26: A deputy served a Livingston County arrest warrant on Charles Tipton, 28, of Chillicothe in Case #24LV-CR00196 at the Chillicothe Police Department. Tipton was unable to post a $10,000 cash bond and was transported to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

April 29: A deputy observed a vehicle traveling at speeds between 98 mph and 111 mph in a 65 mph zone on Highway 36 near Highway 261. A subsequent traffic stop led to the arrest of Mikdad Hasib, 29, of New York, for exceeding the posted speed limit by 26+. Hasib posted a $250 cash bond and was released on a summons.

April 30: A deputy observed a vehicle traveling at excessive speeds on Highway 65 near Highway 439. The traffic stop resulted in the arrest of Trea Hayes, 21, of Chillicothe, for DWI-Drugs and exceeding the posted speed limit. Hayes was processed and released on a summons to a sober party.

May 3: A deputy responded to the 300 block of 4th Street in Ludlow regarding a disturbance. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Alfred Hyatt, 64, of Ludlow, for assault and harassment charges. Hyatt was processed and then transported to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold pending formal charges.