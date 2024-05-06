NCMC Commencement and Honors Brunch held Saturday, May 4

Share To Your Social Network

North Central Missouri College 2024 Commencement was held on May 4, 2024, with two ceremonies; the morning ceremony at 9:00 a.m. honoring all associate degrees and certificates that are non-nursing, and the afternoon ceremony at 1:00 p.m. honoring nursing certificates, degrees, and pinnings. Both commencement ceremonies were held at the Ketcham Community Center on the Main campus located in Trenton, Missouri. Commencement was also live-streamed at piratesdigitialmedia.com.

2024 marks the 97th NCMC commencement ceremony, with 502 degrees and certificates awarded to 449 individual graduates. 109 associate in arts, 36 associate in arts in teaching, 198 associate in applied science, three associate in general studies, 11 associate in science, and 145 certificates. The average age is 24, with the oldest graduate 59 and the youngest 17. Graduates come from California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Jersey, Oklahoma, and Texas, and the countries of Canada, the Dominican Republic, Kenya, Panama, the United States, and Venezuela.



North Central Missouri College Distinguished Alumna and former President of State Fair Community College, Dr. Joanna Anderson, and Mike Poore, Chief Executive Officer of Mosaic Life Care, gave the commencement addresses. Dr. Anderson spoke at the 9:00 am morning ceremony, and Mike Poore at the 1:00 pm afternoon speaker. Faculty Senate President Amy Guthrie led the processional, and the Army National Guard 548th Transportation Company presented the colors. Faculty Marshalls were Sarah Bird, Maryellen Harman, Korynn Skipper, Sophia Swink, Janna Ingram, Jack Green, Vel Westbrook, and Abby Bilby. NCMC student Sarabeth Michael sang the national anthem for the morning and afternoon ceremonies. Sawyer McCallon, Student Senate President, provided the welcome and evocation for both ceremonies. Dr. Tristan Londre, Vice President of Academic Affairs, presented the class, and Dr. Lenny Klaver, President, conferred the degrees. President Klaver with the President of the Board of Trustees, presented degrees and honors with Dr. Kristen Alley, Vice President of Student Affairs, giving the turning of the tassel. Chris Hoffman, trustee, and alumnus, provided the alumni with a welcome.

Also, on Saturday, the Vicki Wheeler Honors brunch was held and recognized twenty-two NCMC graduates for their accomplishments. The NCMC Outstanding Student Award is given annually to only one student in each degree program. The faculty selects students based on academic merits, campus involvement, and leadership in the classroom.

Students honored were:

Kelsey Gibler Associate in Arts Trenton MO Craig Schachtele Associate in Science Lexington MO Kaylor Farris Associate in Arts in Teaching Trenton MO Joshua Eckert Agriculture & Natural Resources, AAS Chillicothe MO Brenna Pierce Criminal Justice, AAS Lamoni IA Kaci Persell Business, AAS Trenton MO Gannon Phelan Computer Science & Information Systems, AAS Oregon MO Kody Cokerham Applied Technology, AAS Meadville MO Jaclyn Pappert Early Childhood, AAS Conception Junction MO Alexis Brown Behavioral Health Support, AAS Unionville MO Ethan Shirk Industrial Technology, AAS Clarksdale MO Michael Jones Radiologic Technology, AAS Chillicothe MO Madisen Hays Surgical Technology, AAS Chillicothe MO Areona Hamilton Medical Laboratory Technician, AAS Bethany MO Morgan Finley Occupational Therapy Assistant, AAS Hardin MO Jaycie Griffin Medical Assistant, AAS Trenton MO Mackenzie Meek Associate Degree of Nursing – Trenton Osborn MO Roy Babcock Associate Degree of Nursing – Savannah Saint Joseph MO Blake Roberts Associate Degree of Nursing – Online Novinger MO Brylie Brincks Practical Nursing Certificate – Trenton Rosendale MO Mia Roush Practical Nursing Certificate – Savannah Maryville MO Kaitlin Gossling Practical Nursing Certificate – Bethany Stanberry MO

The NCMC Honors brunch is named after longtime NCMC faculty, the late Vicki Wheeler.

