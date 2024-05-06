NCMC Commencement and Honors Brunch held Saturday, May 4

North Central Missouri College 2024 Commencement was held on May 4, 2024, with two ceremonies; the morning ceremony at 9:00 a.m. honoring all associate degrees and certificates that are non-nursing, and the afternoon ceremony at 1:00 p.m. honoring nursing certificates, degrees, and pinnings. Both commencement ceremonies were held at the Ketcham Community Center on the Main campus located in Trenton, Missouri. Commencement was also live-streamed at piratesdigitialmedia.com.
2024 marks the 97th NCMC commencement ceremony, with 502 degrees and certificates awarded to 449 individual graduates. 109 associate in arts, 36 associate in arts in teaching, 198 associate in applied science, three associate in general studies, 11 associate in science, and 145 certificates. The average age is 24, with the oldest graduate 59 and the youngest 17. Graduates come from California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Jersey, Oklahoma, and Texas, and the countries of Canada, the Dominican Republic, Kenya, Panama, the United States, and Venezuela.
North Central Missouri College Distinguished Alumna and former President of State Fair Community College, Dr. Joanna Anderson, and Mike Poore, Chief Executive Officer of Mosaic Life Care, gave the commencement addresses. Dr. Anderson spoke at the 9:00 am morning ceremony, and Mike Poore at the 1:00 pm afternoon speaker. Faculty Senate President Amy Guthrie led the processional, and the Army National Guard 548th Transportation Company presented the colors. Faculty Marshalls were Sarah Bird, Maryellen Harman, Korynn Skipper, Sophia Swink, Janna Ingram, Jack Green, Vel Westbrook, and Abby Bilby. NCMC student Sarabeth Michael sang the national anthem for the morning and afternoon ceremonies. Sawyer McCallon, Student Senate President, provided the welcome and evocation for both ceremonies. Dr. Tristan Londre, Vice President of Academic Affairs, presented the class, and Dr. Lenny Klaver, President, conferred the degrees. President Klaver with the President of the Board of Trustees, presented degrees and honors with Dr. Kristen Alley, Vice President of Student Affairs, giving the turning of the tassel. Chris Hoffman, trustee, and alumnus, provided the alumni with a welcome.
Also, on Saturday, the Vicki Wheeler Honors brunch was held and recognized twenty-two NCMC graduates for their accomplishments. The NCMC Outstanding Student Award is given annually to only one student in each degree program. The faculty selects students based on academic merits, campus involvement, and leadership in the classroom.
Students honored were:
|Kelsey
|Gibler
|Associate in Arts
|Trenton
|MO
|Craig
|Schachtele
|Associate in Science
|Lexington
|MO
|Kaylor
|Farris
|Associate in Arts in Teaching
|Trenton
|MO
|Joshua
|Eckert
|Agriculture & Natural Resources, AAS
|Chillicothe
|MO
|Brenna
|Pierce
|Criminal Justice, AAS
|Lamoni
|IA
|Kaci
|Persell
|Business, AAS
|Trenton
|MO
|Gannon
|Phelan
|Computer Science & Information Systems, AAS
|Oregon
|MO
|Kody
|Cokerham
|Applied Technology, AAS
|Meadville
|MO
|Jaclyn
|Pappert
|Early Childhood, AAS
|Conception Junction
|MO
|Alexis
|Brown
|Behavioral Health Support, AAS
|Unionville
|MO
|Ethan
|Shirk
|Industrial Technology, AAS
|Clarksdale
|MO
|Michael
|Jones
|Radiologic Technology, AAS
|Chillicothe
|MO
|Madisen
|Hays
|Surgical Technology, AAS
|Chillicothe
|MO
|Areona
|Hamilton
|Medical Laboratory Technician, AAS
|Bethany
|MO
|Morgan
|Finley
|Occupational Therapy Assistant, AAS
|Hardin
|MO
|Jaycie
|Griffin
|Medical Assistant, AAS
|Trenton
|MO
|Mackenzie
|Meek
|Associate Degree of Nursing – Trenton
|Osborn
|MO
|Roy
|Babcock
|Associate Degree of Nursing – Savannah
|Saint Joseph
|MO
|Blake
|Roberts
|Associate Degree of Nursing – Online
|Novinger
|MO
|Brylie
|Brincks
|Practical Nursing Certificate – Trenton
|Rosendale
|MO
|Mia
|Roush
|Practical Nursing Certificate – Savannah
|Maryville
|MO
|Kaitlin
|Gossling
|Practical Nursing Certificate – Bethany
|Stanberry
|MO
The NCMC Honors brunch is named after longtime NCMC faculty, the late Vicki Wheeler.