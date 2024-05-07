Hy-Vee announces recall for cream cheese spreads and cookies & cream mix

Share To Your Social Network

Hy-Vee, Inc., based in West Des Moines, Iowa, is voluntarily recalling two varieties of its Hy-Vee Cream Cheese Spread and its bulk-packaged Cookies & Cream Mix. This action is taken out of an abundance of caution due to the potential for contamination with Salmonella.

These products are produced at various third-party facilities throughout the Midwest and are available under Hy-Vee’s private label and bulk packaging programs. The manufacturers alerted Hy-Vee about the potential contamination, prompting this recall. To date, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from consuming these products.

The recalled products have been distributed across Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. They are available at Hy-Vee, Hy-Vee Drugstore, Dollar Fresh Market locations, and Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh convenience stores. The products under recall are detailed below, with no other varieties of Hy-Vee Cream Cheese or bulk-packaged items affected.

Product Information:

UPC: 0075450096132

Product and Size: Hy-Vee Whipped Cream Cheese Spread – 8 oz.

Use By/Best By 8/7/2024; 8/14/2024

Lot Number: N/A

UPC: 0075450096120

Product and Size: Hy-Vee Cream Cheese Spread – 12 oz.

Use By/Best By: 10/1/2024

Lot Number: N/A

UPC: 0075450486740 (Multiple Entries)

Product and Size: Hy-Vee To Go Cookies & Cream Mix – 4 oz.

Use By/Best By: 12/5/2024, 12/1/2024; Lot Numbers: 24073, 24101, 24117

UPC: 0075450486730 (Multiple Entries)

Product and Size: Hy-Vee Cookies & Cream Mix – 16 oz.

Use By/Best By: 12/5/2024, 12/1/2024; Lot Numbers: 24073, 24101, 24117

Salmonella is a bacterium that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections, particularly in young children, the elderly, and individuals with weakened immune systems. Symptoms in healthy individuals typically include fever, bloody diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare cases, the infection can enter the bloodstream and lead to more severe conditions such as arterial infections, endocarditis, and arthritis.

Hy-Vee has removed all affected items from its shelves. Customers who have purchased the product are advised to either dispose of it or return it to any Hy-Vee store for a full refund. For more information, customers can contact Hy-Vee Customer Care at (800) 772-4098, available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

