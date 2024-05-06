Community Action Partnership board to meet on May 14

Share To Your Social Network

The governing board for the Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri is scheduled to meet on May 14, 2024. The meeting will commence with two executive sessions focused on personnel matters. These sessions will include interviews for the position of executive director, slated for 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. respectively.

Following the executive sessions, the board of directors will convene for a public meeting. Key agenda items include the discussion of weatherization LIHEAP assistance through a grant totaling $147,000, which will extend until March 2025. Additionally, the board will review roofing bids for the Pattonsburg apartments and three homes in Bethany. Future dates for governing board meetings in June, August, and September will also be discussed.

Another closed session will address an EEOC claim and various projects under the Missouri Housing Development Commission, including contracts and agreements.

The agency, serving multiple counties, is based at 1506 Oklahoma Avenue in Trenton.

