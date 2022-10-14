October 11 meeting results from the Princeton R-5 Board of Education

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education was presented information by Athletic Director Scott Ussery October 11th about Princeton’s projected participation in junior high school football in future years.

The information showed a downward trend in student enrollment at Princeton R-5. At the junior high school level, it is estimated that Princeton will have 11 players for next season.

Superintendent Jerry Girdner reports many of the parents and community members in attendance spoke in favor of the district pursuing eight-man football for the junior high school and varsity program.

The board approved Ussery working with the Grand River Conference to develop an eight-man schedule for the 2023 season, specifically for junior high school football.

The administration shared the possibility of applying to participate in the Western Division of the GRC. The move would potentially lead to Princeton moving to an eight-man football program at the varsity level.

Last week, Princeton played a varsity 11-man football game with 13 eligible players in grades nine through 12.

The board will vote on the proposal at the November 14th meeting. Community members are encouraged to attend and provide feedback.

The board approved the 2022-2023 Career Ladder Plan. The plan involves the district assigning teachers to the appropriate stage and awarding them supplemental pay in an amount to be specified annually. It is not to exceed $1,500 for Stage 1, $3,000 for Stage 2, or $5,000 for Stage 3. Staff will be presented the plan at the October 27th teacher in-service day.

It was announced parent-teacher conferences will be October 27th from 1 to 7 o’clock. Princeton will not have school October 28th.

After a closed session, it was announced the board approved Derek Power as a volunteer coach for junior high school girls basketball.