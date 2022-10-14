Missouri Day Contest winners announced in window decorating, yard decorating and coloring contest

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Winners of Missouri Day Festival contests were announced at the opening ceremonies on October 13th.

First place in the window decorating contest went to Preceptor Nu Beta Sigma Phi’s entry at Citizens Bank and Trust. Farmers State Bank and the Trenton R-9 Success Center tied for second place. The Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri sponsored the window decorating contest.

In the yard decorating contest, Evercare Pharmacy placed first for businesses, and Resolute Advantage Insurance placed second. First place for residences went to Terry Carrick at 160 East Eighth Street, and second place went to Mary Garcia at 606 West Crowder. Citizens Bank and Trust sponsored the yard decorating contest.

First place winners in the coloring contest were preschooler Alivia Busick of the Trenton R-9 Preschool, Alena Tran of Rissler Elementary School for kindergarten, William Busick of Rissler for first grade, Alison Bruckner of Rissler for second grade, Jordan Anderson of Pleasant View R-6 for third grade, and Hunter Novak of Grundy R-5 for fourth grade. The Missouri Day Coloring Contest was sponsored by Orscheln.