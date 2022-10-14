Audio: Diane Lowrey is keynote speaker at Missouri Day Opening Ceremony held Thursday evening

Local News October 14, 2022 KTTN News
Missouri Day Festival
Retired Republican Times news editor Diane Lowrey has reported on the annual Missouri Day festival during her 43 years at the Republican Times Newspaper. She was the keynote speaker during the opening ceremonies of the Missouri Day Festival Thursday night:

 

 

That year was 1985. Mrs. Lowrey commented on the originator of the Missouri Day designation more than 100 years ago: 

 

 

Anna Korn was born in Hamilton and is a cousin to JC Penney. Lowrey also offered a lesser-known fact that Mrs. Korn was the author for many years of Missouri’s state song called “The Missouri Carol.”

 

 

You may listen to the complete speech that Mrs. Lowrey delivered at the opening ceremonies below:

 

