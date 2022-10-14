NCMC Foundation Board elects new officers and members

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Attorney Allan Seidel of Trenton will continue to serve as President of the North Central Missouri College Foundation Board of Directors. Seidel was re-elected at the annual meeting of the Foundation in May. Elected with Seidel were Trenton residents Scott Wilson as Vice President, Tricia Key as Secretary and Cathy McKay as Treasurer. All were elected for a one-year term of office.

Elected for three-year terms on the Foundation Board of Directors were Seth Cox of Laredo and from Trenton – Cathy Bailey, Allan Seidel, and Cathie Smith.

The North Central Missouri College Foundation Board of Directors welcomes five new members who formally joined the board during the quarterly meeting in August. Elected to two-year terms were Catherine Hamilton and Loren Meservey. Elected to three-year terms were Maureen Funk, Kanna Helton, and Tammy Taylor.

“We are excited to have a group of successful and diverse women joins the NCMC Foundation Board,” NCMC Foundation Director Alicia Endicott said. “Each brings their own unique level of leadership, experience, and commitment to the advancement of not only our college but also our students. The benefits each will bring to the NCMC Foundation Board are immeasurable.”

Catherine Hamilton currently serves as the Chief Nursing Officer, Critical Access Region for Wright Memorial Hospital, Hedrick Medical Center, and two other critical access hospitals in Kansas. In this role, her focus is on strategic alignment, reduction of variation, and improving efficiencies within and between critical access hospitals. With 31 years of nursing experience in diverse clinical settings and 21 years of leadership experience in acute care and community settings, Catherine has led many successful initiatives on behalf of the Critical Access Region. These initiatives include onboarding hospitals as new system partners, implementing a comprehensive electronic documentation system, integrating productivity measures throughout all clinical departments, coordinating the clinical move to a new facility, developing regional approaches to attract and retain clinical staff, integrating diverse teams, and overseeing patient experience initiatives.

Catherine is active within the community, serving as the President of the Missouri Organization of Nurse Leaders Board of Directors and the Relief Society President of the Far West Missouri Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She has three daughters and six grandchildren.

“I hold NCMC in very high regard, and am delighted to join the NCMC Foundation Board,” Ms. Hamilton said. “The institution makes a significantly positive influence in our community and region. It is my pleasure to be a contributing member in support of their ongoing objectives and goals.”

Loren Meservey, a native of Laredo, is an alumna of Trenton High School, North Central Missouri College, and Northwest Missouri State University. After earning a bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Sciences, she has served as the Agriculture Education Instructor and FFA Advisor for the Tri-County R-7 School District in Jamesport for the past 6 years. Loren’s passion for agriculture and her strong desire to prepare youth to enter the workforce upon graduation are what inspired her to pursue an agriculture education degree. “My goal for my students is to be better people when they leave my program than when they entered,” Mrs. Meservey comments. “If they are, then I have done my job.”

In her spare time, Loren enjoys working with her husband Jacob on the farm, planting flowers, tending to her garden, and canning. She is excited to serve on the North Central Missouri College Board of Directors and is ready to give back to the school that put her on a path to success.

“Without North Central Missouri College, I would not have had the Post-Secondary success that I did, as well as the professional success that I have had,” Mrs. Meservey stated. “This institution truly set me up for success and allowed me to stay close to home while also having a well-rounded experience. I am forever indebted to NCMC and am so excited to have been asked back as a member of the NCMC Foundation Board of Directors, it is truly an honor to be able to give back to an institution that gave so much to me.”

Maureen Funk, a retired educator from Princeton, is returning as a member of the North Central Missouri College Foundation Board of Directors. Maureen has forty-four years of teaching experience in both private and public school systems including Immaculate Conception School in Macon, Father McCartan School in Marceline, Macon R-1 School District, Princeton R-V School District, Boonville R-1 School District, Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School in Boonville. Most recently, she served as an After-School Program Science Consultant, a Youth Theater Workshop Coordinator, and an Einstein’s Workshop for Gifted Students Summer Program Director with the North Central Missouri Consortium.

Maureen and her husband, Senior Judge Brad Funk, are the parents of three children and the grandparents of four. Together they enjoy traveling and in her spare time, Maureen is an avid reader.

“I am very excited to be back on the NCMC Foundation Board,” Mrs. Funk said. “NCMC is a wonderful resource for our area and I want to lend my support to the scholarship program which annually assists hundreds of students.”

Kanna Helton, a Milan native and 2003 graduate of NCMC, began a career in banking in 1997 at Citizens Bank of Princeton. From there, she worked her way up to Vice President of BTC Bank in Chillicothe, supervising the front-line staff and specializing in consumer and residential lending.

Kanna has been married to her husband, Jason since 2003 and the couple have two children. Active in the community, she has been involved in several different clubs and organizations including Business & Professional Women, Kiwanis, Northwest Financial Women, and BTC Area Youth Benefit Corp., and is currently a board member of the Chillicothe Chamber of Commerce. In her free time, Kanna enjoys reading, going to ball games, and being outside.

“I am honored to be nominated to the NCMC Foundation Board,” Mrs. Helton said. “I look forward to doing my part to help provide support to NCMC and to enhance the future of students at the college.”

Tammy Taylor, a resident of Bethany, is a South Harrison R-II and Northwest Missouri State University alumna. Tammy currently serves as the manager for the Harrison County Sheltered Workshop and Harrison County Group Homes. Having lived most of her life in the Harrison County area, she has served as Executive Director of the Bethany Housing Authority, Executive Director of the Green Hills Women’s Shelter in Cameron, Community Service Director at Green Hills Community Action Agency, and Chief Juvenile Officer of the Third Judicial Circuit. Serving as a Division of Family Services Director to pilot an innovative program consolidating counties under a single director is one of her many professional accomplishments. She was actively involved in the implementation of a Welfare to Work Program between Premium Standard Farms and Division of Family Services of Mercer & Harrison Counties. Tammy also worked on the development and implementation of a Third Circuit Teen Court and Intensive Supervision Program. In addition, she secured the funding and supervised the building of a new Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Shelter in Trenton.

Extended family is an important part of Tammy’s life, and she enjoys spending time with her mother, Linda, her brother and sister-in-law, Scott and Rhonda Taylor, and her four nephews. Her hobbies include collecting antiques, refinishing furniture, working in her flower gardens, and her dog Garvin. In the coming months, Tammy is excited to open her own Air B&B called Taylored Inn.

“My father stressed the importance of an education. His favorite saying was ‘Many things in life can be taken away from you- an education is not one of them,’ ” Ms. Taylor stated. “I believe this is especially true for first-generation students. NCMC is committed to assisting first-generation students by increasing scholarship opportunities for students who are the first ones in their family to pursue a college education.”