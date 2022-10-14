329,000 Missourians registered for annual statewide ‘ShakeOut’ earthquake drill on Oct. 20

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A week before Missouri’s annual statewide earthquake drill, more than 329,000 people are already registered to participate in the Great Central U. S. “ShakeOut” on October 20. A total of nearly 2 million people are registered in the 14 central U.S. states that could be impacted by a New Madrid Seismic Zone earthquake.

The New Madrid Seismic Zone is one of the most active seismic areas in the U.S., averaging 200 small earthquakes each year. In 2021, 49 earthquakes occurred in Missouri, including a magnitude 4.0 quake centered near Poplar Bluff. A major earthquake in this area would damage much of southern and eastern Missouri, including the St. Louis area. Geologists say there’s a 25 to 40 percent chance of another large earthquake occurring in a 50-year time period.

“Earthquakes occur without warning, and if you’ve never experienced one before it can cause confusion or emotional shock,” said Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance Director Chlora Lindley-Myers.“It’s important to practice what you would do when the shaking starts, so you are prepared to take immediate action if an earthquake occurs.”

At 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, October 20, participants will practice the “Drop, Cover, Hold On” technique to protect themselves. Remember these three simple steps:

DROP to your hands and knees; COVER your head and neck with your hands and arms under a table or desk if you can; and HOLD ON until the shaking stops.

Experts say, Drop, Cover, and Hold On is the best protection from falling debris, which is the most likely cause of injury during an earthquake.