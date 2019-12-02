Volunteer training for Holiday Hoops set for December 8th

With Holiday Hoops just a couple weeks away, a training meeting has been scheduled for the first time volunteers or those who want a refresher in hosting the 15th annual Holiday Basketball games to be played in Trenton.

Volunteers are encouraged to attend a one-hour session on Sunday afternoon, December 8th at 1:30 in the Ketcham Community Center. Volunteers who agreed to serve as team hosts or be responsible for manning the official game clock are encouraged to attend the session.

Hoops Director Steve Maxey says the annual session allows volunteers, both new and returning volunteers, to get a taste of Holiday Hoops and their responsibilities.

The event, now the largest high school holiday basketball shoot-out in the state, requires support from many individuals. Volunteers come from Trenton and the surrounding communities. It takes over 250 individuals to host Holiday Hoops with basketball games played over nine days.

Individuals who are unable to attend the training on Sunday, December 8th but want more information should contact Director Steve Maxey.

