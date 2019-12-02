Approximately 350 attend Festival of Trees event

Trenton Festival of Trees Coordinator Brenda Thorne estimates that there were more than 350 attendees at the 12th annual event Friday evening to benefit The Gifted Group.

One-hundred-thirty-one trees, wreaths, baked goods, and other gift items were auctioned off. Items that had the highest bids were a tree made by a Trenton High School group for $275 and a snowblower for $265. There was also a pulled pork sandwich meal and a few other activities that raised money for The Gifted Group.

The group will use the proceeds throughout the year for activities such as bowling, water aerobics, and monthly meetings where members learn various skills to help them become more independent. The group also cleans up part of U. S. Highway 65 every three months and participates in several other service projects including the community-wide clean up as well as the carnivals at the school and Rock Barn.

Thorne expressed appreciation to the community for its support of the Festival of Trees.

