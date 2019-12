The highway patrol reports the arrest on Sunday of a Wheeling resident on warrants from other jurisdictions.

Thirty-one-year-old Joshua Knouse was arrested in Macon County on a felony warrant from Kansas alleging forgery as well as a Randolph County, Missouri warrant accusing him of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Knouse was taken to the Macon County Jail late Sunday night.

