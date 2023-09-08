Trenton woman faces felony sexual misconduct charge; Spickard man arrested on capias warrant

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of two individuals on September 8, one from Trenton and the other from Spickard, on separate legal issues.

Christina Carol Davis, 30, of Trenton was arrested by the Trenton Police Department and faces a felony charge of sexual misconduct involving a child under 15, marking her first offense. Davis is being held on a $30,000 cash-only bond and is scheduled to appear in the Associate Division of the Grundy County Circuit Court on September 12.

According to court documents, Davis is accused of exposing her genitals to a confidential victim between August 1 and December 31, 2020, with the intent of arousing or gratifying the sexual desire of another person.

Separately, Probation and Parole officers transferred Jace Norman Baker, 56, to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center. Baker allegedly failed to appear in court for felony charges of driving while intoxicated as a persistent offender. His bond is set at $10,000 cash-only, and he is scheduled to appear in Division One of the Grundy County Circuit Court on October 12.

Court records indicate that Baker was operating a motor vehicle on Highway 6 in Grundy County in April while under the influence of alcohol. Baker has a history of convictions, including two for DWI in Yakima County, Washington Circuit Court in March 2007 and January 1998. Additionally, he was convicted in May 2007 of unlawful possession of a firearm and in January 1986 of larceny.

