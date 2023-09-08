Trenton High school fall sports coaches share updates at Trenton Rotary Club meeting

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Trenton High School’s fall sports coaches gave presentations at the Trenton Rotary Club meeting on Thursday, Sept. 7, providing updates on their respective teams’ performances and aspirations for the upcoming seasons. The meeting took place in the community room of BTC Bank. Michael Ormsby conducted the business meeting, with Dan Wilford serving as the chaplain and Brian Upton as the sergeant at arms. Jeff Crowley introduced the sports program segment.

Girls golf coach Travis Mullenix reported that his team consists of seven members this year, including state tournament junior qualifier Reese Weldon. The roster includes two seniors, three juniors, and two sophomores. Mullenix added that the team has been showing consistent improvement, boasting a record of 3-2 as of the meeting date.

Kameron Cool, the girl’s tennis coach, shared that his team has 12 members this year. Senior Astrid Soriano, who qualified for the state tennis tournament last year, is among the returning players. Seven team members are returning from last year, and according to Cool, the team is dedicated to improving each match.

Madi Stillwell, the girl’s softball coach, said her team has 24 members, including seven seniors. The team kicked off the year with an impressive 3-0 record and aims to win the district championship and qualify for the state competition.

Brad Ewald, the girl’s volleyball coach, reported that his team has 28 members this season, including eight seniors. The team started the year with a 1-3 record but is showing signs of improvement.

Football coach Kevin Hixson stated that his team has 45 members and has started the season with a 2-0 record. The team attended a summer camp at Benedictine College, where they competed against much larger schools and, according to Hixson, “held their own.” Hixson believes his team has a strong chance of winning the conference championship, despite being predicted to finish fourth.

In the business segment of the meeting, Crowley provided updates on the club’s annual fish fry, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Rock Barn from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available for $10 each and can be purchased from club members. Attendees can choose to dine in at the Rock Barn or pick up a meal to go. A silent auction will also take place, with proceeds going toward the club’s yearly donation to the Rotary Foundation.

Member Gary Black was honored with a Paul Harris +2 pin by Michael Ormsby in recognition of his contributions to Rotary.



The club announced that there will be no meeting on Sept. 14, as the district governor will be hosting a multi-club visit in Brookfield, which will include the Trenton club along with Chillicothe, Marceline, and Brookfield. The next meeting is slated for noon on Sept. 24 at BTC Bank, with Tom Witten and Jeff Crowley serving as the program chairmen.

