The Trenton City Council is set to review bids for trash and recycling services next week. The council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on September 11 at Trenton City Hall. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom for those who prefer to attend remotely.

The virtual meeting can be joined through this Zoom link.

In addition to discussing trash and recycling contracts, the agenda will include a change order related to Mid-Continental Restoration for tuckpointing work at city hall.

