Felon pleads guilty to illegally possessing gun used in Overland, Missouri bar fight

A convicted felon on Monday admitted illegally possessing firearms twice, including when he used one in a bar fight in Overland, Missouri.

Kenneth Jordan, 63, of University City, Missouri, pleaded guilty to two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He admitted that on Feb. 22, 2023, he got into a fight over a pool game at a bar in Overland, Missouri. Jordan struck a bar patron in the head with a revolver before threatening him with the gun.

Police identified Jordan as the attacker. During a search of his home on March 7, 2023, they found the revolver used in the assault as well as three shotguns. Jordan is a convicted felon and barred from possessing firearms.

Jordan is scheduled to be sentenced on August 14.

The Overland Police Department and the St. Louis County Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Nino Przulj is prosecuting the case.

