Trenton R-9 Board of Education to discuss bus routes, policy updates on September 12

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education is scheduled to convene next week to discuss a variety of topics, including school bus routes. The meeting will take place at the school district office on September 12 at 5:30 p.m.

In addition to the bus routes, the board’s agenda also includes several other important items. Among these are an update on the Missouri School Boards Association policy, a revised health and wellness policy, and a professional staff compensation update. The board will also review the Missouri Assessment Program and End of Course assessment results, as well as discuss an update on the Comprehensive School Improvement Plan.

A closed session is also planned for September 12. During this session, the board will address student matters and personnel issues.

