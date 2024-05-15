Springfield sex offender sentenced to 15 years for child pornography

Share To Your Social Network

A Springfield, Mo., man who is a registered sex offender was sentenced in federal court today for receiving child pornography, which was discovered on his cell phone during an investigation into threats he made to a sheriff’s department employee.

Joshua Emanuel Wood, 46, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough to 15 years in federal prison without parole. The court also sentenced Wood to 10 years of supervised release following incarceration.

On Dec. 12, 2023, Wood pleaded guilty to one count of receiving and distributing child pornography.

Wood is required to register as a sex offender due to his 2018 conviction of possessing child pornography. The investigation began when Wood left 41 threatening voicemail messages on May 29 and 30, 2022, for the employee of the Greene County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department who was in charge of registering sex offenders. The sex offender registrar reported those threats and law enforcement officers arrested Wood; the state felony charge related to this harassment is still pending.

Wood had a Google Pixel cell phone in his possession when he was arrested. Investigators found child sexual abuse material on the phone, including 107 images of child pornography, including depictions of infants being raped, as well as web searches for child pornography and visits to suspected child pornography websites. According to court documents, the forensic analysis of Wood’s cell phone demonstrated that he had been wiping his cell phone frequently, and the child pornography files had been received over just a few days. Because he was regularly wiping his cell phone, it is difficult to know the extent of his involvement with child pornography.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie L. Wan. It was investigated by the Greene County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, Homeland Security Investigations, the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force, and the Springfield, Mo., Police Department.

