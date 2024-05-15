North Mercer Board of Education accepts resignations of three staff members

Share To Your Social Network

The North Mercer R-3 Board of Education on May 13 approved changing the non-certified employees’ pay cycle from 10 months to 12 months. Non-certified employees will also receive a 1.5% raise for the next school year.

The board voted to pay non-certified employees for the six snow days the district had in January.

The district’s Career Ladder Plan was approved for the next school year.

The board approved checks being made out to 15 seventh through 12th-grade students for their performance on the Millemon Math Test. Each recipient received a $265 check.

A sports cooperative was approved with East Harrison for junior high school softball and varsity baseball for the next school year.

A bid was approved from Maven Mechanical for $42,087.10 to replace a boiler in the building.

The board approved authorizations for Board President Teri Noe, Vice President Heath West, and Secretary/Treasurer Kailer Stevenson for the school’s Farmers Bank accounts. Approval was also given to Secretary Jennifer Wilson and Superintendent Wade Hall for having access to the school’s safety deposit box at the Farmers Bank in Mercer.

The board voted to accept the resignations of Courtney Scroggie for preschool through 12th-grade art, Jody Owens for second grade, and Doug Eldridge for third grade and bus driver.

A supplemental pay schedule was approved for the next school year. Extra duty contracts were also approved for the next school year.

The board voted to employ Heather Michaelis as the Parents as Teachers director and Brian Persell as a part-time maintenance director for the next school year.

Noe discussed board member ethics and expectations for members regarding handling issues brought to them and the use of social media. She said she wants staff members to feel like they can bring issues to board members, but board members need to ensure the chain of command is being followed.

