Two St. Louis men indicted in murder-for-hire in teen’s shooting

Two men from St. Louis, Missouri have been accused of a role in the murder of an 18-year-old St. Louis man in 2021.

Anthony Stewart, 25, and Patrick Robinson, 23, were each indicted on May 8 on one count of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and one count of murder-for-hire.

The indictment accuses them of conspiring to murder Dwayne Wysinger Jr., who was killed Aug. 14, 2021, in St. Louis.

A motion seeking to hold Stewart and Robinson in jail until trial says they were told there was a bounty on Wysinger’s head. After locating Wysinger’s vehicle, they waited until he appeared and got into the car before opening fire, striking him multiple times.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Szczucinski is prosecuting the case.

