Chillicothe City Council, Chillicothe Parks and Recreation Advisory Board to meet

The Chillicothe City Council will consider two ordinances next week. The council will meet at Chillicothe City Hall on September 14 at 5:30 p.m.

One ordinance would accept the lowest responsible bid for the installation of a new fuel system. The other ordinance would approve a conditional use permit for the Edgewood Cemetery Association to build an equipment storage shed.

The Chillicothe City Council meeting was rescheduled from its regular date to September 14 so that council members and staff could attend the Missouri Municipal League Conference in Kansas City.

The Chillicothe Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will hear an update on American Rescue Plan Act projects. The board will meet at Chillicothe City Hall on September 11 at 6 p.m.

