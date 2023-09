Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Police Department arrested a 23-year-old Trenton woman on September 7 after she allegedly drove on the wrong side of the road.

Sergeant Cody Dysart reported that officers made contact with the driver when she was blocking traffic. He said she was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol.

After her arrest, the woman was cited and released. The Chillicothe Police Department did not release the woman’s name.

