Plans move ahead for new NCMC Russ Derry Practice Facility

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

North Central Missouri College Trustees approved plans presented to build a new indoor Russ Derry Practice Facility on the Main Campus in Trenton, MO. The indoor complex will be located on the lot next to the current Derry Practice Facility across from the Ketcham Center on Lulu Street. Nearly 90% of the funding for the project comes from private donations. The facility will primarily be used for Pirates Softball and Baseball teams, athletes, and coaches.

I am very excited about the approval of the Derry Project,” said Nate Gamet, NCMC Athletic Director. “This will add an entire new dimension to our baseball and softball programs and give us one of the top facilities in the Region. This couldn’t be done without the support of Dr. Klaver, the NCMC Board of Trustees, the NCMC Foundation Board, and so many more. I am very grateful for the support we have here at NCMC and look forward to seeing this project get off the ground quickly.”

Kramer Contracting Company will construct the facility which features a 120 by 84 indoor practice area and a 60 by 60 foyer. The building features a Russ Derry memorial/trophy room, laundry and storage room, and a turfed practice field/hitting facility. The space would allow for softball and baseball players to have the space to practice indoors all year round and free up the Ketcham gym for basketball practice and public use.

NCMC Head Softball Coach Sara Van Dyke said, “There are so many awesome new things happening for North Central as a whole right now, and the Derry project just adds to that wow factor. We have been hoping for a new hitting facility for a while, and it is really neat that we are seeing that dream come to life. Our baseball and softball student-athletes put in a lot of work in the Derry now, so just having that space is huge for them and will benefit both programs for years to come.”

Use for the current Russ Derry Practice Facility is not finalized, but ideas include renovations for the use of the Pirates Golf teams and storage.

Donnie Hillerman, NCMC Head Baseball Coach, said, “We are very excited and grateful for the support of all those who have been involved in making this project possible: the donors, board members, college administration, coaches, and community. The new practice facility will help with recruitment, player development, and team building for years to come.”

Donors for the Russ Derry Practice Facility have wished to remain anonymous, but NCMC would like to thank those who donated for their generous contribution and consideration for our softball and baseball athletes.

Related