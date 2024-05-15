Share To Your Social Network

Preston Clyde Ramsey Jr., 71, of Trenton, passed away on May 12, 2024. He was born July 14, 1952, in Wichita, Kansas.

Preston worked as a truck driver. He married Charity Hatcher on October 16, 2021, in Trenton. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jimmie and Evelyn Townsley, and daughter, Tiara Ramsey.

Preston is survived by his wife, Charity (Hatcher) Ramsey, of the home; daughter, Kaylee Ramsey, of Trenton; sons, Frankie (Shelby) Halstead of Trenton, Russell Ardnt, and Joshua Ramsey; several grandchildren; sisters, Cindy Watts, Elaine Burt, and Clara Register; brother, Billy Townsley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 17, 2024, at Poland-Thompson Chapel in Cameron, Missouri. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. before the service. Burial will follow at Harlan Cemetery in Cameron, Missouri.

