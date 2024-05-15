Serve Link introduces new social worker to Trenton community

Local News May 15, 2024 KTTN News
Serve Link Home Care Trenton Missouri
Serve Link Home Care introduces Social Worker Karson Keithley to Trenton.

She will serve as a resource for government benefit programs like Medicare, Medicaid, and the VA. She is available to help with obtaining financial resources and directing patients to community and organizational resources, including food assistance and housing. She can help with a durable power of attorney and health care directives.

As part of the patient care team, Keithley will provide patients with support through counseling and therapy as needed.

She has a bachelor’s and master’s degree in social work.

Keithley is available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Call her at Serve Link at 660-359-4218.

