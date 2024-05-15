Jamesport City Council plans street work, sets up CD for funds

Share To Your Social Network

The Jamesport City Council on May 13 approved creating a certificate of deposit (CD) for money left in the celebration account created for the Sesquicentennial.

City Clerk Shelly Page reported there were no outstanding bills for the celebration account. She discussed with members of the group that hosted the Sesquicentennial that funds were still available, and it was decided to create a CD. The CD will ensure that when the next anniversary occurs, there will be money available to start preparations.

Page reported no bids were received for a dump truck. It was decided to retain possession of the truck.

Visitor Larry Griffin shared suggestions on street resurfacing. The council discussed streets it would like to begin laying asphalt on this year and which streets needed more preparation before resurfacing starts in 2025. Some of the preparation will involve working on ditches and building up streets before the four-inch asphalt is laid.

Related