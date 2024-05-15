Former Rock Island Railroad Depot in Trenton demolished

Share To Your Social Network

The former Rock Island Railroad Depot in Trenton was demolished on May 14.

Rob Maloney’s family worked for the Rock Island Railroad and reports the building was erected in 1961 and was originally used as a dispatch office. It became a depot in 1968 when the previous depot was torn down. The rear of the depot served as the passenger waiting area.

The Rock Island Railroad shut down in March 1980 with the building in Trenton not being a true depot, with train crews coming and going, since 1980.

As many as 300 employees worked for the Rock Island Railroad in Trenton.

The former Rock Island Railroad Depot was owned by the Union Pacific Railroad.

(Photos courtesy Robert Maloney)

