Laredo Aldermen review updates on sewer project construction progress

The Laredo Board of Aldermen heard updates on May 13 on the sewer construction project.

City Clerk Mercedes Scobee reported that Simco Contracting is issuing submittals to McClure Engineering. The contracting company is also coordinating with subcontractors to schedule a day to start work on the lagoon and lift station.

Sewer project signage is pending approval from McClure Engineering and the United States Department of Agriculture.

Maintenance Operator Adam Cooksey has been working on the awning at City Hall and installing a security camera.

Scobee will begin advertising for a temporary part-time city clerk position for a medical leave in September.

Complaints were heard about dogs running at large.

