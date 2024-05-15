Highway 2 crash in Decatur County, Iowa results in two deaths

Share To Your Social Network

Two Iowa residents died in a two-vehicle crash at Highway 2 and Lineville Road on May 10 at 7:40 p.m.

The Iowa State Highway Patrol reports that a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by 55-year-old Robin Ann Reaves of Urbandale, Iowa, collided with a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 driven by 36-year-old Levi Clark Merritt of Osceola, Iowa. The Equinox was traveling north on Lineville Road and failed to stop at the stop sign at Highway 2, striking the side of the Silverado.

Robin Reaves and her front seat passenger, 46-year-old Lance Eugene Reaves of Lineville, Iowa, were ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Both were transported to the Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office by Decatur County Ambulance. Neither was wearing a seat belt.

Levi Merritt and his passenger, a 10-year-old boy from Osceola, Iowa, were taken by ambulance to Decatur County Hospital. Merritt’s injuries were described as non-life-threatening, and the boy was treated and released. Neither was wearing a seat belt.

The vehicles were towed from the scene by Southern Iowa Towing.

Related