Obituary & Services: Linda Carol Fleshman

Linda Carol Fleshman, 79, of Milan, Missouri, passed away on September 6, 2023, in Milan.

Linda was born in Pollock, Missouri, to Franklin Decotas and Constance (Connie) A. Livingston on November 18, 1943. She married Wendell Fleshman on November 27, 1958. She spent her younger years traveling with the love of her life to many places beyond feedlots, such as Hawaii, Alaska, Las Vegas, and Argentina.

Linda worked at Char-Mais Fashions, where she did alterations, and at F&W Menswear, located on the north side of the square in downtown Milan. She also proudly worked for the family businesses at the Brookfield and Milan Livestock Auctions and served as a bookkeeper for Fleshman Enterprises Inc. until her death.

Linda’s favorite time of the year was the holidays, as she loved when her family gathered at her home and she could cook for everyone. She cherished being around her children and grandchildren more than anything else. She always enjoyed it when they stopped by the house to visit or call her. She was more than the matriarch of the family and will be missed by many.

She is survived by her sons, Brad and Doug (Lori), and daughter Kathy Powell; her grandchildren Brett (Kodi) Fleshman, Justin (Mercedes) Fuller, Heather (Justin) Fuemmeler, Jamie (Kyle) Horstman, Kayla (Jeff) Shipley, Jerad (Kenzie) Fuller, Decotas Powell, Jessica Fleshman, Nikita Powell, and Meghan Fleshman; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Wendell; son Fred; parents, Franklin and Connie; and her four sisters, Frances Livingston, JoAnn McCormack, Donna Stanley, and Janis Sharp.

A visitation for Linda will be held from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Ruschmeier-Smith Funeral Home in Milan. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at Ruschmeier-Smith Funeral Home in Milan. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Milan.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oakwood Cemetery.

Honorary pallbearers will be Heather Fuemmeler, Jamie Horstman, Kayla Shipley, Jessica Fleshman, Nikita Powell, Meghan Fleshman, Jacey Fuller, and Brynlee Arnold.

Pallbearers will be Brett Fleshman, Jerad Fuller, Justin Fuller, Decotas Powell, Gavin Arnold, and Lecen Fuller.

