Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 9 arrests in north Missouri between September 6 – September 8, 2023

Local News September 8, 2023
MSHP Cruiser and Boat
Between September 6, 2023, and September 8, 2023, the Missouri State Highway Patrol made a series of arrests in North Missouri. The charges varied from Felony Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) to Failure to Register a Motor Vehicle, with some individuals also having additional charges such as Careless and Imprudent Driving Involving a Crash and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Below is a detailed list of the arrests grouped by county:

Worth County

  • Date: September 6, 2023
  • Nicholas A Radcliff
    • Age: 36
    • Gender: Male
    • City/State: Granger, IA
    • Charge: 1) Felony DWI 2) Careless and Imprudent Driving Involving a Crash
    • Held At: Nodaway County Jail
    • Release Info: 12-hour hold

DeKalb County

  • Date: September 6, 2023
  • Brent A Lewis
    • Age: 36
    • Gender: Male
    • City/State: St Joseph, MO
    • Charge: 1) Misdemeanor DWI – Drugs 2) No Driver’s License
    • Held At: Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail
    • Release Info: 12-hour hold

Clinton County

  • Date: September 7, 2023
    Ann Hughes

    • Age: 31
    • Gender: Female
    • City/State: Liberty, MO
    • Charge: Clinton County Misdemeanor Warrant for FTA: Failure to Register Motor Vehicle
    • Held At: Clinton County Jail
    • Release Info: Bondable

Buchanan County

  • Date: September 7, 2023
  • Steven L Bell
    • Age: 62
    • Gender: Male
    • City/State: Osborn, MO
    • Charge: 1) Exceed Posted Speed Limit 2) DWI – Alcohol
    • Held At: Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center
    • Release Info: 24-hour hold
  • Date: September 7, 2023
  • Noah C Cutler
    • Age: 24
    • Gender: Male
    • City/State: Wichita, KS
    • Charge: 1) Misdemeanor Driving While Intoxicated 2) Failed to Drive on the Right Half of the Roadway
    • Held At: Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center
    • Release Info: 24-hour hold
  • Date: September 8, 2023
  • Brandon L Haynes
    • Age: 40
    • Gender: Male
    • City/State: Saint Joseph, MO
    • Charge: 1) Misdemeanor Warrant – Traffic – Saint Joseph PD, 2) Driving While Revoked, 3) Speed
    • Held At: Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center
    • Release Info: Bondable

Livingston County

  • Date: September 7, 2023
  • Jonathon Garcia
    • Age: 31
    • Gender: Male
    • City/State: Kansas City, MO
    • Charge: Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver – Fentanyl
    • Held At: Livingston County Sheriff’s Office
    • Release Info: 24-hour hold

Marion County

  • Date: September 8, 2023
  • Andrea R Hunt
    • Age: 45
    • Gender: Male
    • City/State: Hannibal, MO
    • Charge: 1) Marion County Warrants for Failure to Appear on Original Charges of Driving While Revoked and Failure to Register Motor Vehicle 2) Driving While Revoked 3) Failure to Register Motor Vehicle
    • Held At: Marion County Jail
    • Release Info: Bondable

Cooper County

  • Date: September 7, 2023
  • Samantha M Ortega
    • Age: 33
    • Gender: Female
    • City/State: Marshall, MO
    • Charge: Misdemeanor Warrant from Southern Saline County for Making a False Police Report
    • Held At: Cooper County Jail
    • Release Info: Bondable
