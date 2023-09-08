Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 9 arrests in north Missouri between September 6 – September 8, 2023

Between September 6, 2023, and September 8, 2023, the Missouri State Highway Patrol made a series of arrests in North Missouri. The charges varied from Felony Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) to Failure to Register a Motor Vehicle, with some individuals also having additional charges such as Careless and Imprudent Driving Involving a Crash and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
Below is a detailed list of the arrests grouped by county:
Worth County
- Date: September 6, 2023
- Nicholas A Radcliff
- Age: 36
- Gender: Male
- City/State: Granger, IA
- Charge: 1) Felony DWI 2) Careless and Imprudent Driving Involving a Crash
- Held At: Nodaway County Jail
- Release Info: 12-hour hold
DeKalb County
- Date: September 6, 2023
- Brent A Lewis
- Age: 36
- Gender: Male
- City/State: St Joseph, MO
- Charge: 1) Misdemeanor DWI – Drugs 2) No Driver’s License
- Held At: Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail
- Release Info: 12-hour hold
Clinton County
- Date: September 7, 2023
Ann Hughes
- Age: 31
- Gender: Female
- City/State: Liberty, MO
- Charge: Clinton County Misdemeanor Warrant for FTA: Failure to Register Motor Vehicle
- Held At: Clinton County Jail
- Release Info: Bondable
Buchanan County
- Date: September 7, 2023
- Steven L Bell
- Age: 62
- Gender: Male
- City/State: Osborn, MO
- Charge: 1) Exceed Posted Speed Limit 2) DWI – Alcohol
- Held At: Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center
- Release Info: 24-hour hold
- Date: September 7, 2023
- Noah C Cutler
- Age: 24
- Gender: Male
- City/State: Wichita, KS
- Charge: 1) Misdemeanor Driving While Intoxicated 2) Failed to Drive on the Right Half of the Roadway
- Held At: Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center
- Release Info: 24-hour hold
- Date: September 8, 2023
- Brandon L Haynes
- Age: 40
- Gender: Male
- City/State: Saint Joseph, MO
- Charge: 1) Misdemeanor Warrant – Traffic – Saint Joseph PD, 2) Driving While Revoked, 3) Speed
- Held At: Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center
- Release Info: Bondable
Livingston County
- Date: September 7, 2023
- Jonathon Garcia
- Age: 31
- Gender: Male
- City/State: Kansas City, MO
- Charge: Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver – Fentanyl
- Held At: Livingston County Sheriff’s Office
- Release Info: 24-hour hold
Marion County
- Date: September 8, 2023
- Andrea R Hunt
- Age: 45
- Gender: Male
- City/State: Hannibal, MO
- Charge: 1) Marion County Warrants for Failure to Appear on Original Charges of Driving While Revoked and Failure to Register Motor Vehicle 2) Driving While Revoked 3) Failure to Register Motor Vehicle
- Held At: Marion County Jail
- Release Info: Bondable
Cooper County
- Date: September 7, 2023
- Samantha M Ortega
- Age: 33
- Gender: Female
- City/State: Marshall, MO
- Charge: Misdemeanor Warrant from Southern Saline County for Making a False Police Report
- Held At: Cooper County Jail
- Release Info: Bondable