Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 9 arrests in north Missouri between September 6 – September 8, 2023

Between September 6, 2023, and September 8, 2023, the Missouri State Highway Patrol made a series of arrests in North Missouri. The charges varied from Felony Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) to Failure to Register a Motor Vehicle, with some individuals also having additional charges such as Careless and Imprudent Driving Involving a Crash and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Below is a detailed list of the arrests grouped by county:

Worth County

Date: September 6, 2023

Nicholas A Radcliff Age: 36 Gender: Male City/State: Granger, IA Charge: 1) Felony DWI 2) Careless and Imprudent Driving Involving a Crash Held At: Nodaway County Jail Release Info: 12-hour hold



DeKalb County

Date: September 6, 2023

Brent A Lewis Age: 36 Gender: Male City/State: St Joseph, MO Charge: 1) Misdemeanor DWI – Drugs 2) No Driver’s License Held At: Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail Release Info: 12-hour hold



Clinton County

Date: September 7, 2023

Ann Hughes

Age: 31 Gender: Female City/State: Liberty, MO Charge: Clinton County Misdemeanor Warrant for FTA: Failure to Register Motor Vehicle Held At: Clinton County Jail Release Info: Bondable



Buchanan County

Date: September 7, 2023

Steven L Bell Age: 62 Gender: Male City/State: Osborn, MO Charge: 1) Exceed Posted Speed Limit 2) DWI – Alcohol Held At: Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center Release Info: 24-hour hold

Date: September 7, 2023

Noah C Cutler Age: 24 Gender: Male City/State: Wichita, KS Charge: 1) Misdemeanor Driving While Intoxicated 2) Failed to Drive on the Right Half of the Roadway Held At: Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center Release Info: 24-hour hold

Date: September 8, 2023

Brandon L Haynes Age: 40 Gender: Male City/State: Saint Joseph, MO Charge: 1) Misdemeanor Warrant – Traffic – Saint Joseph PD, 2) Driving While Revoked, 3) Speed Held At: Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center Release Info: Bondable



Livingston County

Date: September 7, 2023

Jonathon Garcia Age: 31 Gender: Male City/State: Kansas City, MO Charge: Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver – Fentanyl Held At: Livingston County Sheriff’s Office Release Info: 24-hour hold



Marion County

Date: September 8, 2023

Andrea R Hunt Age: 45 Gender: Male City/State: Hannibal, MO Charge: 1) Marion County Warrants for Failure to Appear on Original Charges of Driving While Revoked and Failure to Register Motor Vehicle 2) Driving While Revoked 3) Failure to Register Motor Vehicle Held At: Marion County Jail Release Info: Bondable



Cooper County

Date: September 7, 2023

Samantha M Ortega Age: 33 Gender: Female City/State: Marshall, MO Charge: Misdemeanor Warrant from Southern Saline County for Making a False Police Report Held At: Cooper County Jail Release Info: Bondable



