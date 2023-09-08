Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education accepts $500,000 CD investment bid from BTC Bank

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

At its meeting on September 7, the Jamesport Tri-County R-7 Board of Education accepted a bid for a certificate of deposit (CD) investment from BTC Bank. The board approved a three-year term for the $500,000 investment at a rate of 4.25%.

In addition to the CD investment, the board also approved various fundraising requests as presented by the administration. The board approved a Conflict of Interest Ordinance in accordance with the Missouri Ethics Commission.

The meeting concluded with the board entering into an executive session to discuss sensitive personnel and student matters.

