Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education accepts $500,000 CD investment bid from BTC Bank

Local News September 8, 2023September 8, 2023 KTTN News
Jamesport Tri-County R-7 School District website
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

At its meeting on September 7, the Jamesport Tri-County R-7 Board of Education accepted a bid for a certificate of deposit (CD) investment from BTC Bank. The board approved a three-year term for the $500,000 investment at a rate of 4.25%.

In addition to the CD investment, the board also approved various fundraising requests as presented by the administration. The board approved a Conflict of Interest Ordinance in accordance with the Missouri Ethics Commission.

The meeting concluded with the board entering into an executive session to discuss sensitive personnel and student matters.

Post Views: 19
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com