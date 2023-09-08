Calamity Jane Pageant to take place in Princeton on September 9

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Calamity Jane Pageant is set to take place on September 9 at the Methodist Church in Princeton. Scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., the event will feature a “Pretty in Pink” theme.

Miss Calamity Jane contestants include Princeton High School juniors Neveah Brizendine, Mia Covey, Jolena Gibson, Addilyn Henke, and Macey Lewis; senior Hannah Meighen; and sophomore Kaylynn Whipple.

The pageant’s program will consist of the contestants meeting with judges, followed by an informal wear competition where contestants will be dressed in pink. The event will also include a formal wear competition.

Jessica Houck will serve as the master of ceremonies for the event. Providing the musical backdrop for the evening will be Felisha Bertrand and Annie Dunvin.

Attendance for the Calamity Jane Pageant is free.

