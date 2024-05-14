Assistance for veterans in crisis available through VA support services

Share To Your Social Network

If you feel unsafe, help is available through various resources provided by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). These services are designed to assist individuals experiencing a mental health crisis, domestic or intimate partner violence, sexual assault or abuse, and human trafficking.

For those facing a mental health crisis, the Veterans Crisis Line is accessible by calling 988 (then pressing “1”) or texting 838255. More information can be found at this link.

In the event of a medical emergency, individuals should dial 911 immediately.

For those dealing with domestic or intimate partner violence, the National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or through their website at this link.

Survivors of sexual assault or abuse can contact the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). Additional support and resources are available at this link.

Victims of human trafficking are encouraged to call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or visit this link.

For further information and resources, individuals can scan the QR code provided in the VA’s poster or visit this link. The same website offers a Spanish version for non-English speakers.

The VA also promotes the use of a universal hand signal to discreetly seek help. If someone feels unsafe, they can use this hand signal to inform VA staff, who will then speak with them privately and discreetly. For on-site emergencies, the VA Police can be contacted.

Related