Green City Chamber of Commerce to host July 4th activities

The Green City Chamber of Commerce will present the Green City July 4th Celebration. Activities will be held on July 2nd and 4th.

The Green City Ministerial Alliance will host a community church service on the Green City Square that Sunday at 10 am.

The Fourth of July Pageant will be held at the Green City First Baptist Church July 2nd at 5 pm. Categories will include Mini Miss Firecracker, Little Miss Sparkler, Miss Independence, Teen Miss Liberty, and Miss Green City Fourth of July Queen.

Other activities on July 4th include a Lady Lions Breakfast at city hall starting at 7 am and a kiddie parade. The Fourth of July Parade will begin at 11:30 am. Mike and Janie Gray will be the grand marshals for the Fourth of July Parade.

There will also be the John T. McCarty Memorial Car, Truck, and Tractor Show at 12:30; tours of the Green City Museum, train depot, and Shell station; a boys basketball knockout tournament; and Bingo. A kids’ pedal tractor pull and a kids’ foam party will be held as well as a cornhole tournament.

Other activities for the Green City July 4th Celebration will include the Ronald Kelley Memorial Frog Jump and a baby show. The National Anthem will be performed at 6:30. Riker will perform on the square, and fireworks will start at 9:45.

