Extreme and severe drought conditions expand into north Missouri

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Extreme and severe drought has expanded in North Missouri in the last week, according to this week’s U. S. Drought Monitor map. The map was released Thursday morning, June 22nd, and is based on conditions as of the morning of June 20th.

Extreme drought covers most of Putnam County and northern Sullivan County. There was no extreme drought in the Green Hills last week. Severe drought covers the rest of those counties as well as all of Mercer, Grundy, and Livingston counties; most of Harrison County; about the eastern half of Daviess County; and the eastern part of Caldwell County. The rest of the Green Hills has moderate drought.

Part of Northwest Missouri that had no drought or abnormally dry conditions last week is now abnormally dry. Extreme and severe droughts have also expanded in the central part of the state.

There is more moderate drought in Southeast Missouri, however, drought conditions have lessened for parts of South Missouri that border Arkansas and Tennessee. Some of that area is now abnormally dry as it had moderate drought last week. There is also part of South Missouri that was abnormally dry last week that is no longer experiencing abnormally dry or drought conditions.

Abnormally dry conditions or some degree of drought cover 93.29% of the state. That is an increase of 2.68% from last week.

As of the morning of June 22nd, Trenton was 5.73 inches below average for rainfall year to date. There was .10 of an inch of rain measured in Trenton in the last week.

Related