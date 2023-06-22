Crowder State Park to celebrate “Christmas in July”

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Crowder State Park west of Trenton will celebrate Christmas in July. The event will run from July 7th through 9th.

Campers can bring Christmas décor July 7th and decorate their campsites for a chance to win prizes.

A Christmas scavenger hunt will start at the campground amphitheater on July 8th at 8 o’clock in the morning. Campers are encouraged to wear Christmas apparel.

Christmas treats and crafts can be made at the park office on July 8th at noon. Judges will also anonymously go through the campground to decide on decoration winners starting at noon. Park visitors will also have an opportunity to vote for their favorite decorated site.

Christmas games will be played at the campground amphitheater on July 8th at 3 o’clock during Christmas Olympics.

Campsite decorating contest winners will be announced at the campground amphitheater at 6:30 that evening before Christmas family trivia.

Campers can pack up Christmas decorations and leave Crowder State Park on July 9th.

More information on Christmas in July can be found on the Crowder State Park webpage of the Missouri State Parks website or on the Crowder State Park Facebook page.

