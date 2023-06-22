Livingston County Sheriff reports on incidents, investigations and citations

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

On May 26, the LCSO completed an investigation of littering/illegal dumping on LIV 238. The suspect was identified and spoken to, and they have since resolved the issue with the victim, who no longer wishes to press charges.

On June 01, the LCSO initiated an incident report on a registered sex offender who allegedly failed to comply with mandatory registration requirements. The information is being submitted to the Livingston County Prosecuting Attorney for review.

On June 03, a deputy from the LCSO discovered an unattended vehicle blocking the gate to a rural business. The license plate(s) did not match the vehicle, and the investigation revealed that the plates had allegedly been stolen. The vehicle was towed from the scene, and Serena Jo McCracken, 42, from Chillicothe, was arrested for allegedly receiving stolen property. Ms. McCracken was processed at the LEC and released pending a court appearance.

On June 06, the LCSO initiated an investigation into property damage in the 16000 block of Highway K, east of Chula. An unknown vehicle appeared to have spun its tires in the gravel and rocks, causing damage to the building by breaking the glass.

On June 10, the LCSO and MSHP responded to a possible disturbance, which was ultimately resolved without any evidence of criminal violation.

On June 14, the LCSO checked on the well-being of a possibly suicidal person in Utica. The person was located and found to be safe with a responsible adult. There was a positive interaction with the individual, and no immediate intervention was necessary. A CIT form was completed to facilitate additional services.

On the same day, the LCSO responded to a report of a suicidal juvenile at a rural location in southern Livingston County. The investigation resulted in the detention of the juvenile and the provision of medical assistance. The LCSO stayed with the individual at a medical facility throughout the night until additional services became available.

On June 15, the LCSO initiated an investigation into alleged child endangerment. The Chillicothe Police had initially started the investigation, but it was later discovered that the incidents allegedly took place outside the city limits. The case has been completed, and the suspect has been arrested on a warrant.

On June 19, the LCSO and CDES worked with a local family where one adult is facing mental/medical issues.

On June 20, the LCSO conducted an investigation into possible child neglect in the rural Dawn area. The investigation revealed that the children were being properly cared for by their parent.

On the same day, the LCSO began an investigation into a possible missing adult with medical/mental health issues. The individual had reportedly missed appointments, turned off their cell phone, and could not be located. Fortunately, late yesterday evening, the person was finally contacted by phone and was found to be safe in another county.

Most Wanted Updates:

On June 10, Kristi L. Wells, 45, was arrested by Kentucky authorities. She was wanted on a Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged Failure to Appear in Court on charges of Burglary-2nd degree, Stealing-$750 or more, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. The bond was set at $10,000 cash on case #23LV-CR00210.

Other Arrests:

On May 30 at 11:50 p.m., an LCSO deputy observed a man driving a vehicle with a revoked or suspended driver’s license. A stop was made at Washington and Third Streets, resulting in the arrest of Acosta O. Esteban, 29, for the violation. Mr. Esteban was processed at the Law Enforcement Center and released on a summons.

On May 31, the LCSO extradited Stephanie Standley, 34, from the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail and transferred her to the Clinton County Jail on Livingston County arrest warrant(s) for alleged Failure to Appear in Court on charges of Stealing, Speeding, Peace Disturbance, and Failure to Obey Judge’s Order on Possession of Controlled Substance.

Also on May 31, the LCSO served a Livingston County arrest warrant on Madeline Grace Ellis, 18, for alleged Violation of Bond Conditions on the original class D felony Possession of a Controlled Substance. Ms. Ellis was transported to the Clinton County Jail in lieu of bond.

On June 01, the LCSO extradited Cerinna Anders, 30, from Kansas City and transferred her to the Clinton County Detention Center on a Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged Burglary.

On June 03, at 2:23 p.m., the LCSO arrested Marc W. Darnell, 55, from Chillicothe, on a Livingston County arrest warrant (23LV-CR00111) for alleged Failure to Appear in Court on the original class D misdemeanor Operating Motor Vehicle on Highway Without a Valid License-1st offense. Mr. Darnell was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center in lieu of $500 bond.

On June 05, the LCSO extradited Dominick Vincent Georgetti, 54, from the Morris County Kansas Sheriff on a Livingston County arrest warrant (23LV-CR00209) for alleged Failure to Appear in Court on charges of Burglary-2nd degree and Stealing. Mr. Georgetti was transferred to the Caldwell County Detention Center in lieu of bond.

On June 07, the LCSO arrested Christopher Michael Newsome, 41, from Independence, on a Livingston County arrest warrant (22LV-CR00560) for alleged class D felony Possession of a Controlled Substance. Mr. Newsome was processed at the Law Enforcement Center and released on bond.

Also on June 08, at 11:34 a.m., the LCSO arrested Natasha Renea Haggard, 33, from Columbia, on a Livingston County arrest warrant (22LV-CR00463-01) for alleged class E felony Endanger Correctional Employee/Visitor/Another Offender by Attempt/Knowingly Cause Person to Come in Contact with Bodily Fluids. Ms. Haggard was processed and released on bond.

On the same day, at 11:40 a.m., the LCSO arrested Joseph Wayne Webb, 28, from Chillicothe, on a Livingston County arrest warrant (23LV-CR00031-01) for alleged class D felony Stealing-$750 or More. Mr. Webb was processed and transferred to the Caldwell County Detention Center in lieu of bond.

On June 08, the LCSO arrested Nicole Marie Irving, 38, based on a Livingston County Court-ordered commitment to serve 2 days in jail on the charge of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

On June 09, at 4:08 p.m., the LCSO arrested Kimberly Dyann Draper, 25, on a Livingston County arrest warrant (23LV-CR00018-01) for alleged class D felony Possession of a Controlled Substance. Ms. Draper was processed at the LEC and transferred to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail in lieu of bond.

On June 12, the LCSO assisted the Chillicothe Police in a criminal investigation of property damage at a local motel/hotel. The LCSO responded to an address in Wheeling and arrested Alexis Cheyenne Knouse, 26, from Wheeling, for alleged Property Damage. Ms. Knouse was transferred to the custody of the Chillicothe Police.

On June 14, at 1:30 p.m., a deputy spotted a vehicle on U.S. 36 west of Chillicothe traveling at 87 in a 65. A traffic stop resulted in the detention of two juveniles. Evidence suggests that one juvenile was driving during the speeding violation, and at some point, the two juveniles switched places in the vehicle. A citation was issued to the alleged driver(s) for speeding and no valid driver’s license. Alcoholic beverages, marijuana, and a THC Vape Pen were seized as evidence, and the juveniles were released to their parent(s) at the LEC. The Juvenile Office was also involved.

On June 16, the LCSO arrested Trinady A. Boley, 21, from Brookfield, on a Caldwell County arrest warrant for alleged No Seat Belt. Ms. Boley posted the $10 bond and was released with a new court date.

Also on June 16, at 1:57 p.m., the LCSO arrested Stacey Soper, 52, from Chillicothe, on a Livingston County arrest warrant (23LV-CR00263) for alleged class D felony Abuse or Neglect of a Child under section 568.060.5(1)-No Sexual Contact. Ms. Soper was processed at the LEC and released on bond.

On the same day, the LCSO arrested Ryan Edward Reeter, 31, from Chillicothe, when he surrendered at the Law Enforcement Center on a Livingston County arrest warrant (23LV-CR00265) for alleged class D felony Endangering the Welfare of a Child Creating Substantial Risk-1st Degree-1st offense-No Sexual Contact. Mr. Reeter was processed and released on $5,000 bond.

Regarding citations:

On May 31, at 10:10 a.m., a Virginia driver was cited for going 84 in a 65 on U.S. 36 at Highway 65.

On May 02, at 7:20 p.m., an Illinois driver was cited for going 84 in a 65 on U.S. 36 at LIV 269.

On June 03, at 2:10 p.m., an Illinois driver was cited for going 85 in a 65 on U.S. 36 at LIV 255.

On June 09, at 12:55 p.m., an Illinois driver was cited for going 88 in a 65 on U.S. 36 east of Chillicothe.

On June 19, at 2:10 p.m., a Missouri driver was cited for Failure to Register Motor Vehicle with DOR.

Additional information:

On May 30, the LCSO extradited Madeline Grace Ellis, 18, from Hamilton PD and transported her to the Clinton County Detention Center on a Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged Violation of Bond Conditions on the original felony Possession of a Controlled Substance.

On June 01, registered sex offender Lorraine Sue Hatfield, 54, reported moving from 207 Church Street to 103 Asher Street in Chillicothe, MO.

On June 06, Presiding Commissioner Ed Douglas signed the Livingston County portion of the grant application prepared by Sheriff Cox for the next Deputy Salary Supplement Funds Grant. If final approval is met at the Missouri Department of Public Safety, qualifying deputies will receive an additional $100 per month pay from the grant, starting from July 01, 2023, through June 30, 2024. Livingston County will be paid for the fringe benefits on these additional funds.

Related