Obituary & Services: Katherine (Riegel) Lewis

Katherine (Riegel) Lewis, age 98, a resident of Braymer, Missouri, passed away Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Golden Age Nursing Home, Braymer, Missouri.

Katherine was born the daughter of Charles and Alta (Cox) Riegel on November 5, 1924, in rural Caldwell County, Missouri. Katherine was a graduate of Braymer High School. She was united in marriage to Thomas Edward Lewis on August 17, 1943, in Kansas City, Missouri. He preceded her in death on December 3, 2008. She was a member of the Braymer United Methodist Church and a member of the Women’s Society of Christian Services. Katherine worked at The Toy Factory, Burns HyKlass Grocery Store, and the Wilds Café as a waitress, all in Braymer, Missouri, as well as being a homemaker. She enjoyed traveling to Texas, singing, gardening, and canning from her garden.

Survivors include one daughter, Linda Blankenship and husband John of Florence, South Carolina; two sons, Roger Lewis and wife, Linda, of Lino Lakes, Minnesota, and Phil Lewis and wife, Pat, of Kingsville, Missouri; five grandchildren, John Blankenship and wife, Stephanie of Florence, South Carolina, Tom Blankenship and wife, Abby, of Indianapolis, Indiana, Kelly Croshaw of Florence, South Carolina, Dan Lewis and wife, Stephanie, of River Forest, Illinois, and Krista Lewis of Rochester, Minnesota; and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas, her parents, her brother, Larry Riegel, and two sisters, Dorothy Kavanaugh and Iris Clevenger.

Funeral services will be held at the Braymer United Methodist Church, Braymer, Missouri, Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Braymer United Methodist Church, Braymer, Missouri, on Saturday, June 24, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m. Private family burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Braymer, Missouri.

Friends may call at the Lindley Pitts Funeral Home in Braymer, Missouri, on Friday, June 23, 2023, from 12:00 noon until 5:00 p.m. Instead of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions may be made to the Evergreen Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home. PO Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601.

