University of Missouri agriculture researchers and extension specialists announce Field Days schedule

University of Missouri (MU) agriculture researchers and extension specialists are set to share their latest findings at field days across the state from August through October. These events will take place at various Extension and Education Centers (EECs) administered by MU Extension, as well as at Research, Extension, and Education Centers (REECs) affiliated with the Missouri Agricultural Experiment Station, a comprehensive network of centers operated by the MU College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources (CAFNR).

Producers and the public are encouraged to save the dates for the following regional events, with more detailed information to be provided locally closer to each event:

Extension and Education Center Field Days:

Tuesday, Aug. 22: Graves-Chapple Center, near Rock Port. Field day and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new building.

Thursday, Sept. 7 (5-8 p.m.): Farm, Field, and Family Day at Hundley-Whaley Center, Albany. Producers, along with their families and friends, are invited to attend. A steak dinner will be provided.

Friday, Oct. 6 (9:30 a.m.-noon): Producer Field Day at Wurdack Center, Cook Station. The event will focus on alternative forages and drought planning.

Research, Extension, and Education Centers Field Days:

Thursday, Aug. 3 (7 a.m.-noon): Northern Missouri REEC Field Day at Lee Greenley Jr. Memorial Farm, near Novelty. The day will commence with a complimentary breakfast at 7 a.m., followed by interactive farm tours led by faculty and graduate students. Topics covered include crops, pest management, and livestock. Lunch will also be provided.

Wednesday, Aug. 30 (8 a.m.-noon): MU Ag Research Expo at Fisher Delta Center in Portageville. The program includes engaging, hands-on discussions with research faculty, graduate students, staff, and industry partners. Participants can embark on a self-guided tour of research fields, witness agricultural drone demonstrations, and explore industry partner booths. A grab-and-go lunch will be provided.

Saturday, Sept. 30: CAFNR Showcase at South Farm in Columbia. Formerly known as South Farm Showcase, this family-friendly event will make a comeback in 2023 at the Central Missouri REEC.

Additionally, the Southwest REEC near Mount Vernon and the Central Missouri REEC near Columbia will organize Career Exploration Days in the fall. High school students will have the opportunity to tour research farms, engage with CAFNR faculty, MU Extension specialists, and industry experts, and gain insights into the wide array of agricultural career paths available.

MU Extension stands ready to assist farmers in contributing to the goal of doubling the economic impact of agriculture by 2030 while ensuring the sustainable use of natural resources. Follow the hashtag #2xAg2030 for more information.

CAFNR’s research initiatives span almost 14,000 acres across Missouri, aiming to address the specific needs of farmers and producers in each region of the state.

For further inquiries or to register for specific events, please reach out to the following contacts:

