Carlisle Construction Materials opens new manufacturing facility in Sikeston

Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), a manufacturer and supplier of premium building products and related technologies, has officially opened its newest facility in Sikeston. Local, regional, and state leaders joined company executives in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the facility on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

“We’re proud that Carlisle Construction Materials chose to expand its business here in Missouri,” said Governor Mike Parson. “This investment is a testament to our state’s talented workforce, business-friendly environment, and great quality of life that has made Missouri an ideal location for leading manufacturing companies like Carlisle. We look forward to seeing how this facility and the job opportunities it creates will make southeast Missouri an even stronger place to live and work.”

CCM is a national leader in the roofing industry that serves residential and construction markets. The company’s new Sikeston facility is the company’s second location in Missouri, with more than fifty locations worldwide. CCM invested more than $100 million in the nearly 500,000-square-foot production and manufacturing facility, which will create 100 jobs in the Sikeston region.

CCM chose to open its new facility in Missouri due to the state’s central location, skilled workforce, and low cost of business. The facility was designed and constructed to maximize energy efficiency and reduce carbon, demonstrating its commitment to sustainability. CCM is currently pursuing LEED Platinum certification.

Carlisle Construction Materials is a division of Carlisle Companies Incorporated, a diversified industrial company with a global portfolio of niche brands that deliver energy-efficient and highly engineered products and solutions for its customers. Driven by its strategic plan, Vision 2025, Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns by investing in high-ROIC businesses and maintaining a balanced capital deployment approach, including investments in its businesses, strategic acquisitions, share repurchases, and continued dividend increases. Carlisle is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

To learn more about the organization, visit the Carlisle Construction Materials website.

