Mercer County truck driver declines medical aid after tree falls on truck during thunderstorm

Mercer County Sheriff, Jose Lopez, stated that a truck driver declined medical treatment after a tree fell on their vehicle on Highway 136 Thursday morning, June 29.

Upon receiving the report of the tree obstructing the highway and affecting the truck, both the sheriff’s office and Highway Patrol responded. The driver had been heading west when the incident occurred, but fortunately managed to exit the vehicle unharmed.

To ensure the resumption of traffic flow in both directions, the Missouri Department of Transportation took charge of removing the fallen tree.