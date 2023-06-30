Kennedy Parrish named Sullivan County Fair Queen; Phyllis Helton takes Junior Miss title

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Excitement filled the air as a lively crowd gathered for the 2023 Sullivan County Fair Queen & Junior Miss Pageant on Thursday, June 29, 2023. Four young ladies competed for the Junior Miss title, while three vied for the Fair Queen crown.

Kennedy Parrish was chosen as the Fair Queen. She is the daughter of Shawn and Jackie Parrish. Miss Parrish received a bouquet of flowers from Northern Blooms Floral and Decor, a personalized bag from the DeLeon family, hair products from The Hair Gallery, and a gift certificate from Rural Nutrition. Her tiara was sponsored by Complete Family Chiropractic and Wellness, and her official photo will be taken by Monumental Moments Photography. Additionally, Miss Parrish was awarded a $175 cash prize, generously provided by donations from Pettijohn Ford, Trenton, MO, Kirksville Motors, and Double O Berries.

Phyllis Helton claimed the Junior Miss title. She is the daughter of Ryan and Susan Crist. Miss Helton received a hair product gift set, a bouquet of flowers sponsored by Wildflower Grove, a personalized tote sponsored by the DeLeon family, a $75 cash scholarship from NEMR Telecom, and a gift certificate from Rural Nutrition. She was also presented with a tiara sponsored by Complete Family Chiropractic & Wellness, along with a sash. Monumental Moments Photography will capture her official photo.

Kylee Smith, daughter of Stacy Bowe and Gingo Smith, secured the first runner-up position in the Junior Miss division. She was awarded a bouquet of flowers, a basket of hair care products, and a $25 cash scholarship provided by Wallace Concessions.

Avery Pickering was named Crowd Favorite in the Queen division, while Kylee Smith earned the Crowd Favorite title in the

Junior Miss division. Both girls received a $25 cash prize.

Kylee Smith and Kennedy Parrish were crowned Miss Photogenic. Each of them will receive a 15-minute mini-session from JAH Photos.

The competition received numerous gifts and donations from the community, while dedicated volunteers played an instrumental role in ensuring the success of the program and competition.

Sullivan County Fair Queen Kennedy Parrish and Junior Miss Phyllis Helton will preside over the Sullivan County Fair festivities. Miss Kennedy Parrish will have the opportunity to compete at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia for the title of Missouri State Fair Queen.

