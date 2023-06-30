Obituary & Services: Betty June Lawrence

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Betty Lawrence, 82 years old, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospice House in Kansas City, Missouri.

Betty was born on February 23, 1941, to Carl E. and Mary (Hines) Tipton. On June 4, 1961, in Milan, Betty married Jerry Dale Lawrence, he preceded her in death in 2013. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Sister Judy (Rex) King, sister-in-law, Cynthia Tipton, and great niece Alexis.

Betty is survived by: One sister, Sandi Smiley and husband Roger of Milan; one brother, Carl Junior Tipton of Milan; nieces and nephews, Kent (Tress) Tipton, Debbie (Jerry) Schrock, Chad (Shelley) Tipton, Erick Tipton, Mendy (Jeff) Sayre, Ryan (Amanda) Smiley, Rustin (Stefanie) Smiley and Ritnee Smiley; great nieces and nephews, Jerick Schrock (Katelyn Price), Brody Schrock (Kaylea Thompson), Teren Schrock (Megan Berry), Chelsey Tipton, Blayce Tipton, Dalton Tipton, Alise Fordyce, Jalin Fordyce, Braydin Pulliam, Rylan Smiley, and Rowan Smiley; and several great-great nieces and nephews.

Betty grew up in Milan, graduating from Milan High School in 1959. Shortly after graduating, she moved to Kansas City where she worked for the Credit Bureau of Greater Kansas City until its closing. She then worked for United Missouri Bank as a receptionist until her retirement.

Betty enjoyed working in her yard and garden, tending to her flowers and the birds. She enjoyed collecting her Precious Moments and taking care of her Spinchers (cats). She most of all loved spending time with and keeping in touch with her family.

A funeral service for Betty will be held on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 3:00 PM at Ruschmeier-Smith Funeral Home in Milan, Missouri. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Milan. A visitation is scheduled one hour prior to the service beginning at 2:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Luke’s Hospice House of Kansas City, or to Oakwood Cemetery.

