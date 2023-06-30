Trenton Fire Department urges responsible firework use for a fun-filled holiday

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

In anticipation of upcoming Independence Day celebrations, the Trenton Fire Department is urging residents to familiarize themselves with the permitted usage of fireworks within the city limits.

According to the department, fireworks may be discharged in Trenton on July 2nd and 3rd between 8 am and 10 pm, and on July 4th from 8 am until midnight, however, it is important to note that bottle rockets and sky lanterns are strictly prohibited within the city boundaries.

To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all, the fire department has shared guidelines from the National Safety Council:

Children, especially young ones, should never handle fireworks. Older children should only use them under the close supervision of responsible adults. The use of fireworks while under the influence of drugs or alcohol is strongly discouraged. It is advised that anyone handling or in close proximity to fireworks wear protective eyewear to safeguard against potential eye injuries. Fireworks should never be aimed at or thrown toward other individuals. They should only be ignited in areas away from people, residential structures, and flammable materials. Holding ignited fireworks in hand is extremely hazardous and should be avoided. Additionally, malfunctioning fireworks should not be relit or handled. Indoor use of fireworks is strictly prohibited. Ignition of devices within containers is also highly dangerous. Remember to light only one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after ignition. Once fireworks have been used, it is recommended to soak both spent and unused devices in water for several hours before disposal. Keeping a garden hose or bucket of water nearby is advisable to fully extinguish any fireworks that fail to ignite or in case of fire. The use of illegal fireworks is strictly forbidden and should be avoided at all costs.

By adhering to these safety measures, residents can enjoy the festivities while prioritizing their well-being and that of their community. The Trenton Fire Department emphasizes the importance of responsible firework usage and wishes everyone a safe and happy Independence Day celebration.

