Tax preparer in Missouri pleads guilty to filing false tax returns

A Missouri tax preparer pleaded guilty in federal court today to filing false tax returns.

Godwin Omoregie, 71, Kansas City, waived his right to a grand jury and pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark to a federal information that charges him with one count of aiding and assisting in the preparation and filing of a false and fraudulent tax return and one count of filing a false tax return.

Omoregie owned and operated Quality Property Management and Tax Services, an income tax return preparation business located in Raytown, from 2012 through 2022.

By pleading guilty today, Omoregie admitted that he prepared federal income tax returns that contained materially false and fraudulent items for at least 10 individuals, resulting in at least 42 false income tax returns from 2017 through 2021. By including fraudulent items on his client’s tax returns, Omoregie was able to manufacture substantial refunds for his clients that they would not have been entitled to if the returns had been accurately prepared. The tax loss associated with those false returns is approximately $178,702.

Omoregie also admitted that he filed a federal income tax return in March 2022, which did not include at least $20,883 from his tax preparation business. The total tax loss associated with Omoregie’s false returns from tax year 2017 through 2021 totaled $62,891.

Under federal statutes, Omoregie is subject to a sentence of up to six years in federal prison without parole. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul S. Becker. It was investigated by IRS-Criminal Investigation.