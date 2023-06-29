Daviess County Health Department plans second annual Mental Health Matters 5K

The Daviess County Health Department is gearing up to host the Second Annual Mental Health Matters 5K in July. The event aims to raise awareness and combat the stigma surrounding mental health issues.

Registration for the 5K will commence at 6:00 a.m. on July 29th at Jamesport City Park. The race will commence promptly at 7:30 a.m., starting and concluding at the park.

Participants from various backgrounds, including groups, individuals, and businesses, are encouraged to join. Awards will be presented across six different age groups, as well as an overall award.

Limited quantities of complimentary t-shirts will be provided to registered participants. Registration itself is free of charge.

Sponsorship opportunities are available to interested parties. A $50 sponsorship package grants companies the inclusion of their name and logo on the back of the t-shirts, as well as in advertisements and verbal recognition.

In-kind donations totaling $50 or more are also eligible for sponsorship recognition. Examples of such donations include water, granola bars, fruit, and door prizes.

Those wishing to contribute can send their donations to the Daviess County Health Department at 609A South Main Street, Gallatin, Missouri 64640. Monetary donations must be received no later than July 10th.

For registration or further details on sponsorship opportunities for the Mental Health Matters 5K on July 29th, interested parties are urged to contact the health department directly at 660-663-2414.