Law enforcement pursues stolen truck across multiple counties, pursuit ends in crash and arrest

Law enforcement reports a multi-county pursuit of a stolen truck Thursday morning, June 29th that ended when the vehicle crashed, and the driver was arrested.

Ray County Sheriff Scott Childers reports the truck was stolen from the Casey’s in Polo. A deputy discovered the truck on Palmer Drive and started the pursuit, which entered Clay County near Lawson. After entering Clay County, the female driver reportedly hit the Ray County sheriff’s vehicle three times and the deputy’s vehicle once. Deputies successfully deployed stop sticks, which deflated some of the stolen vehicle’s tires. The truck crashed near Glenn Hendren Drive and Nashua Road in Liberty shortly after 10 am.

The driver was taken into custody, then to a hospital for treatment of called minor injuries. She was to be taken to the Clay County Detention Center for alleged assault on law enforcement.

The driver’s name has not yet been released and the Lawson Police Department reports no one was injured in the pursuit.

Assistance was provided by Troop A of the Missouri State Highway Patrol and police departments from Excelsior Springs and Liberty.

