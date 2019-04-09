Two-vehicle crash in Caldwell County injures three

A two-vehicle accident early Monday afternoon injured three people in Caldwell County, three miles south of Polo.

Taken to Liberty Hospital were 50-year-old Cynthia Adams of Polo and a passenger in the pickup she was driving, 49-year-old Donald Holder of Excelsior Springs. Both received serious injuries. The driver of a sports utility vehicle, 65-year-old Edward Goligoski of Polo, received minor injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene.

The pickup was stopped in the southbound lane of Highway 13, waiting to turn east onto Viarosa Drive when the pickup was struck from behind. Both the pickup and the SUV were demolished.