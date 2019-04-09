Clinton County crash injures two

The drivers of two vehicles were injured Monday in a Clinton County accident three and a half miles from Lathrop.

Taken to Liberty Hospital were 56-year-old Candy Baker of Lathrop who received serious injuries and 46-year-old Christina Stephenson of Cameron who sustained moderate injuries.

A northbound truck driven by Stephenson traveled off the west side of Interstate 35, went through the median, and entered the southbound lanes when a sports utility vehicle driven by Baker was unable to yield with the front of her vehicle striking the driver’s side rear of Stephenson’s truck.

Both vehicles were demolished in the accident Monday morning and both were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.